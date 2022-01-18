Trial continued for man charged in 16-year-old girl’s 2018 shooting death

In October, a defense motion to suppress statements Townsend gave to investigators was denied by the judge.

According to court documents, the shooting was part of a marijuana deal that went bad.

Townsend, who is in prison serving a sentence for aggravated robbery not related to the slaying, is also being held in lieu of $500,000 in the murder case.

The mother of the 16-year-old Hamilton girl shot and killed in 2018 said in March the indictment is both a relief and the start of a new, stressful journey.

Stephanie Garcia-Tovar, mother of Sydney Garcia-Tovar, said she knew it was coming soon, but hearing that her accused killer had been indicted made it real, she told the Journal-News shortly after the indictment was released.

“It wasn’t really a shock to me. When you actually see it, it’s more like, ‘Oh, crap’ it’s real and it’s on,” she said. “It is starting a whole new journey in her case. And it’s more raw, it’s like going back to the very beginning. The whole thing has taken a toll on me mentally, emotionally and physically.”

Townsend was arrested two weeks after the murder on an unrelated aggravated robbery charge in Hamilton and sentenced in April 2019 to three years in prison on the second-degree felony. According to court records in that case, Townsend took money and marijuana from the victim, but he claimed the victim stole from him and he was attempting to take the items back when a witness saw the crime. Townsend attempted to hit the victim with a handgun, according to the 2018 Hamilton police report.

Garcia-Tovar said her daughter did not know any of the people involved in what was happening the night she died.

“I know she had a brain because she was trying to get away …,” Garcia-Tovar said.

Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser said two groups of people are believed to have met up in the parking lot of an apartment complex for criminal activity and Garcia-Tovar was shot in the back of the head while she was driving away from the gunfire.

Garcia-Tovar was fatally shot at about 10:25 p.m. inside the car outside the Tyler’s Creek Apartments on Wildbranch Road in Fairfield Twp. She was flown to UC Medical Center in Cincinnati by medical helicopter and was pronounced dead the next day.