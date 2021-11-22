journal-news logo
Trial continued again for former Trenton police officer indicted on child sex charges

Danny Greene
Danny Greene

Crime & Law
By Lauren Pack
23 minutes ago

A trial scheduled to begin in December for a former Trenton police officer facing multiple sex charges involving children has been continued until next year.

Danny L. Greene, 65, was indicted in February by a Butler County grand jury on two counts of rape involving a victim younger than 13 and seven counts of gross sexual imposition.

Greene was a police officer in Trenton from 1978 to 2008, retiring as a sergeant, according to city officials. He then worked as a part-time corrections officer at the Butler County Sheriff’s Office from October 2008 to August 2009 before being laid off.

The crimes were alleged to have happened between Aug. 10, 2004, and Aug. 28, 2019, according to the indictment. Prosecutors say there are multiple accusers known to Greene.

In May, Butler County Common Pleas Court Judge Greg Howard set his trial for Oct. 25, but the trial date has been moved to Dec. 13. On Wednesday, the trial was continued until March 28 at the request of the defense.

Greene’s attorney, Richard Hyde said in his continuance request he has a medical issue that would effect his mobility during a five-day trial in December. The judge granted the continuance and reset the trial.

Greene is free on $50,000 cash or surety bond. He is fitted with a GPS monitor and the judge told him not to have any contact with his accusers or anyone younger than 18.

