Traffic stop in Preble County leads to drug arrest of Indiana woman

Heather Nicole Parks, 35, was charged in Eaton Municipal Court with aggravated possession of drugs; illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a government facility; aggravated trafficking in drugs; possession of fentanyl related compound; and misdemeanor charges of possession of drug abuse instruments and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

A Preble County Sheriff’s deputy stopped a vehicle around 8:35 p.m. Dec. 22 in the 1300 block of North Barron Street in Eaton for a traffic violation.