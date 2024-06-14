BreakingNews
Sheriff: Abducted 14-year-old girl found safe in North Carolina

6 hours ago
A Deerfield Twp. 14-year-old has been found safe after the Warren County Sheriff’s Office said she was abducted from the Kings Automall.

The sheriff’s office said Thursday afternoon that the girl was last seen at 2:05 p.m. leaving the automall with a white man in his late 20s to early 30s in a four-door maroon Ford F-150.

The pickup truck was last seen driving south on Interstate 71 near the Fields-Ertel Road area.

A little more than eight hours after the 14-year-old was last seen, the sheriff’s office announced that she had been found safe by law enforcement in North Carolina after a multi-agency and multi-state effort, and added that efforts to reunite her with her family are being coordinated.

The sheriff’s office said it would release more information on Friday.

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

