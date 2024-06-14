Sheriff: Abducted 14-year-old girl found safe in North Carolina

A Deerfield Twp. 14-year-old has been found safe after the Warren County Sheriff’s Office said she was abducted from the Kings Automall.
The sheriff’s office said Thursday afternoon that the girl was last seen at 2:05 p.m. leaving the automall with a white man in his late 20s to early 30s in a four-door maroon Ford F-150.
The pickup truck was last seen driving south on Interstate 71 near the Fields-Ertel Road area.
A little more than eight hours after the 14-year-old was last seen, the sheriff’s office announced that she had been found safe by law enforcement in North Carolina after a multi-agency and multi-state effort, and added that efforts to reunite her with her family are being coordinated.
The sheriff’s office said it would release more information on Friday.
