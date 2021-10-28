Second teen sentenced for Middletown shooting over $60 marijuana debt

Explore Teens accused in fatal Middletown shooting indicted as adults

Angela Combs, 41, was shot about 9 p.m. in an apartment in the 3100 block of Wilbraham Road by armed suspects who came to the door apparently looking for payment of a debt, according to court documents. Combs was taken to Atrium Medical Center, where she died.

Before sentencing, Rhodus offered an apology to Combs’ family that crowded into the courtroom.

“I am sorry to the victim and her family,” he said quietly.

Attorney Charles Conliff told the judge Rhodus cooperated with police during the investigation and didn’t fight the charges. The attorney said his young client understands “he is going to have the rest of his life to think about this.”

According to court documents, Rhodus said he went to the residence armed with the two others to “get $60 that was owed to him for marijuana.”

The person who opened the door attempted to shut it and caught the arm of one of the 17-year-olds in the door, it said.

After the door hit the teen’s arm, Rhodus stated he started pulling the trigger because it upset him, according to Middletown detectives.

Bailey Sisco, Combs’ daughter, placed a container of her mother’s ashes on the podium as she addressed the judge and Rhodus.

She talked of her grief in losing her mother because of bad choices. But she also told Rhodus the tragedy has made her a stronger woman.

“I thank you for that,” Sisco said to Rhodus.

Combs’ sister, Talisha, said “you took away something that I will never have back in a lifetime.”

But Talisha Combs also offered forgiveness, noting Rhodus’ mother is also losing a son.

As Rhodus left the courtroom, Combs’ family yelled to him, “Get educated, man. Get your GED.”

Combs was struck by gunfire as she walked down the steps and there were children in the house, according to prosecutors.

Third co-defendant Eliot Shepherd II, 17 at the time of the incident, pleaded guilty in May in common pleas court to involuntary manslaughter with a gun specification. He faces a maximum of 12 years in prison. He is scheduled back in court Nov. 30.