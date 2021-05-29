Ross Twp. man indicted for fatal Hamilton shooting in front of home

The men knew each other, there was a confrontation, Simpson was shot and Lorenz fled the scene, according to Hamilton police.

“Our officers arrived quickly and with the assistance of several witnesses and neighbors they were able to track the suspect who only fled a short distance,” Hamilton police Chief Craig Bucheit said.

The suspect first fled in a vehicle and then on foot but was arrested without incident.

A female caller cried and screamed at she told the 911 dispatcher, “A man has been shot. Please hurry, please hurry. He is bleeding bad.”

The woman screams, “Jason, stay with me buddy,” while others are heard attempting CPR and applying pressure to his wounds as instructed by the dispatcher.

When asked if she knew who shot the victim, the caller said, “Yes I do, it was Nick Lorenz.”

Witnesses also were able to provide a part of a license number and the make of the vehicle the suspect was driving.

