39 people indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Lane M. Phelps, 6739 Midnight Sun Drive, Maineville; indicted on one count each of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound and operating a vehicle under the influence.

James Robert Lipps Jr., 137 Oxford State Road, Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Shawmell Moon, 2448 Stonypoint Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound.

LaSean Tristan Roberts, 3483 Evanston Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Marcus Dante Taylor, 241 North E St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, possession of heroin, and having weapons while under disability.

Kenneth Murphy, 1837 Scott Blvd., Covington, Ky.; indicted on one count each of passing bad checks and forgery (direct).

Dequan R. Hodges, 5472 Vonderhaar Court, Fairfield; indicted on one count of complicity to improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation.

Daryl Hammond Jr., 4601 Erie Ave., Apt. 4, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of theft, and breaking and entering.

Jonathan Rothwell, 2125 Carolina, Middletown; certified back to the lower court on two counts of domestic violence.

Matthew Steven Lee, 614 Ross Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a Fentanyl-related compound (direct), and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

James B. Smiley, 636 East Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of trafficking in a Fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Darnell Mooney, 789 Hinton Place, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of improperly discharging at or into a habitation.

James D. McDonald, 512 Springvale Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, carrying concealed weapons, resisting arrest, and obstructing official business.

Joseph Aaron Stout, 4174 Miami Western Drive, Oxford; certified back to the lower court on one count of criminal trespass.

Jimmy Keeton, 4110 Helton Drive, Middletown; indicted on one count of assault.

Harvey Rubio, 1247 Wallace St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, and obstructing official business.

Vernon K. Mitchell, 3407 Waterfowl Lane, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, and using weapons while intoxicated.

Melissa Kurtz, 611 Heaton St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of burglary, obstructing official business, and resisting arrest.

Rocky L. Steinmetz, address unknown; indicted on one count of theft.

Kyle Ann Whittle, 4728 Armada Place, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, and having weapons while under disability (direct).

Miguel Thomas, 5369 Boehm Drive, Unit B, Fairfield; indicted on one count each of aggravated burglary (direct), abduction, assault, obstructing official business, and domestic violence (direct).

Davion Lamont Gates, 2806 Yankee Road, Middletown; indicted on one count each of felonious assault, felonious assault (direct), and discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises.

Jermaine Trammell, Jr, 2816 Wilbraham Road, Middletown; indicted on one count each of felonious assault, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, and violating a protection order (direct).

Markeylnd Townsend, Inmate, Mansfield Correctional Institution, 1150 N. Main St., Mansfield; indicted on one count each of murder (direct) and felonious assault (direct).

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Spencer Christian Wallingford, 1757 Yalta Road, Beavercreek; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer; obstructing official business; resisting arrest; and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them.

Dillon Adams, 301 Kinsey St., Richmond, In.; indicted on one count each of obstructing official business, aggravated menacing, and illegal use or possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia.

Corey Pabst, 6785 Fairfield Business Center, Fairfield; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs; operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; possessing drug abuse instruments; and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Isabella Nicole Moman, 5649 Kirby Ave., Apt. 29, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of forgery and theft.

Jonnetta Newsom, 6840 Spring Garden, Apt. 3, Middletown; indicted on one count each of attempted murder, felonious assault, and tampering with evidence.

Maurice W. Thomas, 3230 Beresford Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer; tampering with evidence; and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them.

Cassandra Sturgis, 8871 Chamberlain Road, Carlisle; indicted on one count each of aggravated burglary and assault.

Linda Gail Riley, 185 S. Lansdowne Ave., Dayton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs, petty theft, obstructing official business, and criminal trespass.

Ernest Sheridan Bowman, 2080 McIntosh Lane, Middletown; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon, and possession of cocaine.

Anthony Kyle Lainhart, 4467 Rose Marie Road, Franklin; indicted on six counts of forgery, and one count each of theft and receiving stolen property.

Lakhbir Singh, 8987 Chinaberry Circle, Macedonia; indicted on one count each of possession of cocaine; aggravated possession of drugs; and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them.

Debra Marsala, 2292 Appleblossem Drive, Miamisburg; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Amy N. Pener, 922 Fairwinds Court, Apt. B, Lebanon; indicted on one count each of theft and muse of credit cards.

William Scott Minton, 9288 Vaughn Lane, Franklin; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property and unauthorized use of property.

Samantha Lou Dennis, 3414 Hidden Falls Court, Maineville; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs, and possessing drug abuse instruments.