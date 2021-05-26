Death penalty trial in 4 West Chester homicides continued until fall 2022

Singh is accused of killing his wife, Shalinderjit Kaur, 39; his in-laws, Hakikat Singh Pannag, 59, and Parmjit Kaur, 62; and his aunt by marriage, Amarjit Kaur, 58, at their residence on Wyndtree Drive. All died of gunshot wounds.

Gurpreet Singh appears in court with interpreter

The defense team said in a written motion that a continuance is “the only way to ensure a constitutional mitigation phase if the case continues after the innocence phase.” They requested the trial be rescheduled to “give Mr. Singh the adequate time required to protect his life.”

In January, Howard raised questions about how realistic the existing May trial date was due to the COVID-19 pandemic and rescheduled it to Oct. 18.

“I wanted to stay on track with the trial date, but I have been inundated with the news reports that I have read and seen in the media of the increasing numbers of the pandemic in (India),” Howard said.

The defense has been prohibited from traveling to India or having witnesses travel to the United States, he said.

“At issue in this case is Mr. Singh’s entire life, upbringing, mental health history and personal records - most of which are in India and take a substantial time to obtain,” wrote Singh attorney Attorney Neal Schuett.

Singh as been in the United States since 2004 and has been a citizen since 2009. He was a self-employed truck driver running his own business, according to court records.

Howard said he wanted to choose a new date far enough in the future to assure it would actually take place.