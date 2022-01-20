Robber targets Fifth Third Bank in Fairfield Twp.

A robber targeted a Fifth Third Bank branch Wednesday in Fairfield Twp.
The robbery happened around 4:25 p.m. at the Fifth Third Bank at 3131 Princeton Road, according to a release from the Fairfield Township Police Department.
The bank robber is described as a man who stands about 5 feet, 5 inches who was wearing all dark clothing, a mask and ballcap.
The robber did not show a weapon but left with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Fairfield Township Police investigations section at 513-785-4179 or Greater Cincinnati Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.
