Prosecutors seek jail time for ex-Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds

Explore Butler County auditor found guilty on one felony count

Ziepfel did not respond to a request for comment about the prosecution’s sentencing memorandum.

Reynolds’ conviction came from a proposal he made to the then-treasurer of Lakota Local Schools.

In September 2017, Reynolds’ office returned $2 million to all taxing districts and $459,498 to Lakota. The fees are monies the auditor’s office receives from the state for calculating and distributing real estate taxes from levies to local governments. If the auditor’s office doesn’t need all the fees to operate, they can be returned to the various entities.

Reynolds approached the treasurer of the school district and suggested the district use public money to build an indoor golf training facility at Four Bridges Country Club.

He lives adjacent to the club, and the pro there coaches the Lakota girls golf team, where his daughter played at the time, according to testimony.

Former Lakota treasurer Jennifer Logan testified at trial that Reynolds proposed the “idea” to her during a meeting in December 2016. She and others from the district met with Reynolds at his office on High Street to discuss bond millage. When the meeting ended, he asked the others to leave the room.

Logan, who now works for the Butler County Educational Service Center, said Reynolds proposed $250,000 — or about half of the district’s refund money of an estimated $750,000 for next three years — be used to build a year-round golf academy at Four Bridges for use by the Lakota golf teams.

Logan talked to the district’s lawyers about the idea, and she was told it shouldn’t be pursued for various reasons, including using public money to build on private property.

Explore Statzer sworn in as interim Butler County auditor

Reynolds then proposed an option of letting Four Bridges build the facility and charging the district a yearly access fee of $250,000.

When those “schemes” were rejected, Reynolds proposed the auditor’s office keep $250,000 of fee money to be refunded to the school district for each year for three years, Tammaro said. Then the auditor’s office would funnel the $750,000 dollars to the private golf course to build the golf facility.

None of the proposals ever reached the point of being voted on by the school board.

Logan testified she brought up the matter of Reynolds’ apparent conflict and said he ignored her, stating he was doing nothing wrong, Tammaro said in the sentencing motion.

“Defendant Reynolds attempted to justify his actions to Ms. Logan by stating he had a different legal opinion. In reality, he never received any such validation.”

At trial, with two assistant prosecutors waiting to testify about any conflict-of-interest opinion Reynolds might have sought from that office, the defense stipulated Reynolds did not get a different legal opinion.

“The stipulation made at trial made clear that defendant Reynolds never sought any such opinion and simply lied,” Tammaro wrote.