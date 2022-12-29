Butler County names acting auditor after Roger Reynolds convicted of felony

“I have no problem with Joe Statzer,” he said. “I hold him in the highest regard. It’s just my position for the continuity of the office ... I thought it should have been someone within the office.”

A county auditor is the chief fiscal officer of the county. It is the auditor’s responsibility to account for the millions of dollars received each year by the county and to issue checks in payment of all county obligations. Some of the primary responsibilities for the office include appraising and assessing all properties within the county, sealing gas pumps, scales, and other measuring devices, issuing licenses for vendors, dogs and cigarettes, and junk yards, and administering tax exemptions for senior citizens, the disabled, charities, and churches.

The commissioners deliberated on the decision for nearly an hour Thursday morning.

Reynolds was charged with four felonies and a misdemeanor and, on Dec. 21, was found guilty on one count: unlawful interest in a public contract, a fourth-degree felony charge. He was acquitted of the remaining charges. The conviction capped seven days worth of testimony and carries a potential 18-month jail term and up to a $5,000 fine. The jury deliberated eight hours before returning the verdict.

On Tuesday, the first day of business for county offices after the Christmas holiday, Reynolds’ name had been scraped off the front door of the auditor’s office in the county administration building on High Street. And though his name and contact information has been removed from the administration section of the auditor’s website, as of Thursday, his name and likeness are still on the banner of the site.

Reynolds had held the office for 14 years and was re-elected last month, ahead of the trial, to a fourth term. The Butler County Republican Party will meet within 45 days of the conviction to appoint a new auditor, according to Todd Hall, the county GOP’s executive chairman. That appointment, however, will be until a new county auditor can be elected in 2024. The Butler County Board of Elections is planning to have a special election in November 2024 for the unexpired auditor’s office term.

A sentencing date for Reynolds has not been set but will likely happen in January after a pre-sentence investigation is conducted, according to visiting Judge Daniel Hogan. Hogan presided over the trial and the case was prosecuted by Special Prosecutor Brad Tammaro with the Ohio attorney general’s office.

His felony conviction was related to a suggestion he initially made in 2016 to the then-Lakota Local Schools treasurer Jenni Logan, who testified Reynolds proposed that more than half of the tax money his office returned to the school district could be used to build a year-round golf academy at Four Bridges for use by the Lakota golf teams.

Reynolds lives in Four Bridges in West Chester Twp. After that initial suggestion was basically rejected, he amended the suggestion to Logan, saying $250,000 could be used instead as a yearly access fee for the golf team. Neither suggestion was presented to the school board.

Logan also testified that the district’s lawyers said the idea shouldn’t be pursued for various reasons, including using public money to build on private property.

TIMELINE OF CRIMINAL CASE AGAINST REYNOLDS

August 2021: Butler County Sheriff’s Office begins investigating Roger Reynolds after a civil lawsuit is filed against Reynolds, claiming interference in connection with a West Chester Twp. man’s land and business relations. Attorney General Dave Yost assigns investigators with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation to assist.

September 2021: A special prosecutor from the attorney general’s office is assigned to the case.

Feb. 9, 2022: Reynolds is indicted by a Butler County grand jury on three felony charges, including bribery and two misdemeanors.

Feb. 24: Reynolds pleads not guilty at arraignment in Butler County Common Pleas Court. Visiting Judge Daniel Hogan releases Reynolds on his own recognizance. Trial date set for Aug. 15.

March: Chad Ziepfel, Reynolds’ attorney, files a motion to have all charges dismissed based on a flawed bill of particulars. The motion is denied and the case moves forward.

July 13: A superseding indictment is handed down by a grand jury, charging Reynolds with a fourth felony.

Aug. 3: Arraignment for Reynolds on the new indictment. His attorney enters a not guilty plea on his behalf. The trial continued until Dec. 12 at the request of the prosecution.

Nov. 8: Reynolds is re-elected to his fourth full term as Butler County auditor.

Dec. 12: Reynolds’ criminal trial set to begin in common pleas court.

Dec. 21: Jury begins deliberations and returns verdicts after eight hours.

Dec. 21: Reynolds was found guilty of one felony. Sentencing is set for about 30 days.