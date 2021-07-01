Prosecutor: Woman should not have been charged in connection to Hamilton crash that killed 6-year-old

Elizabeth Mehl BUTLER COUNTY JAIL

Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser said Garcia should never have been charged.

During a preliminary hearing in May in Hamilton Municipal Court, officers said Garcia first retrieved Mehl’s purse from the car so that police could identify her. She later took a small purse containing more than $1,000 out of the car and concealed it in her bra, the officer said.

Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser said the facts in the Garcia case did not support the charge because she had permission to retrieve items from the car.

“There was a failure of communication between the investigating officers on the case resulting in somebody being charged that should not have been,” Gmoser said.

Garcia was in the Butler County Jail for several days but was released on $30,000 bond on May 19.

At the request of the Butler County Prosecutor’s Office, the misdemeanor charges against Mehl were dismissed in Hamilton Municipal Court to avoid possible double jeopardy issues because the continuing crash investigation could result in more serious charges at the common pleas court level.

Mehl, who is free on $70,000 bond, was also in municipal court in May for a preliminary hearing, where Judge Dan Gattermeyer found sufficient evidence to bind the drug abuse charge over to grand jury. Her case is still awaiting presentation to a grand jury.