Candlelight memorial planned for Hamilton 6-year-old struck and killed in crash

Wilson said she does not know Nolen’s mother or family, but as a mother, she wanted to help. The vigil is being organized by a friend of the family, but Wilson is spreading the word in the hopes of a strong showing of support for the family.

“I am a mother. There is nothing in this world I wouldn’t do for my children and I couldn’t begin to imagine the pain this family is feeling,” Wilson told the Journal-News. “I want them to feel the love and support that our community gives to those who need it.”

A GoFundMe account has also been established for the family.

Jones died of head injuries sustained when he was struck by a car while crossing Pleasant.

An 11-year-old boy with Jones, Logan Watson, was injured and transported by medical helicopter to a Cincinnati hospital with incapacitating injuries. Both boys have the same Fairview Avenue address in Hamilton

The Hamilton crash happened about 6:45 p.m. at Pleasant and Symmes Avenue the children crossed the road and were struck, according to police.

“Hamilton City Schools is saddened to learn that one of our Linden Elementary students was struck by a car last night and passed away. The Hamilton and Lindenwald Community is wishing the family strength and comfort in the days and weeks ahead,” Hamilton schools said in a statement.

The driver of the vehicle, Elizabeth Ann Marie Mehl, 30, of Corwin Avenue in Hamilton, was charged with OVI, felony drug abuse and child endangering because there were two children, ages 10 and 3, in the car at the time of the crash, according to the Hamilton Police report. She is free on $75,000 bond.

The cause of the crash and any charges related to the crash remain under investigation.