Prosecutor: Prominent business owner was shot, killed over drug money, not road rage

Mickey believed Cragwell shorted him money and confronted Sweeney’s vehicle, but Sweeney and the women drove off. Mickey then followed Sweeney’s vehicle onto the interstate where he fired two shots at the vehicle, striking the businessman in the head and causing him to crash, Powers said.

Sweeney later died at the hospital May 15 due to his injuries. No one else was injured in the shooting or crash.

Powers said that Cragwell lied to police by saying it was a road rage incident. She has now been charged with obstructing justice, which is a felony of the third degree.

“It is tragic and unbelievable that a man lost his life over a mere $2,” Powers said.

Police arrested Mickey on June 2, and his bond was previously set in court at $1 million.

Mickey has multiple prior felony convictions and was on parole for drug and weapons charges at the time of the shooting. He was released from the Lebanon Correctional Institution on Jan. 30.

“There is no understanding the senseless actions of this individual,” Powers said. “Yet, it is undeniably clear that he should spend the rest of his life in prison.”