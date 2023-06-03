$1M bond set for man charged in road-rage shooting of prominent businessman

The police report shows road rage led to the incident, with the suspect and victim described as strangers.

“It seems like we’re dealing with a societal issue where people are angry,” said Council Member Scotty Johnson, who chairs Cincinnati’s Public Safety and Governance Committee. “And, ‘I’m going to take my frustrations out in anger by grabbing a firearm.’”

Mickey, who has multiple prior felony convictions, could be seen crying in court during his arraignment Saturday.

Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction’s records show that Mickey was released from the Lebanon Correction Institution on January 30 after serving five years for four convictions, which were drug trafficking, weapons under disability, possession of drugs and firearms in a motor vehicle.

Mickey is currently being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center.