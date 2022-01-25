Preble County family deaths: Police were called by mother for welfare check

GRATIS TWP. — A father and his two children, both students in the Preble Shawnee School district, were found dead Monday when deputies conducted a welfare check at the Greenbush Road residence, according to Sheriff Mike Simpson.
“She (mom) called for a welfare check and they were found,” the sheriff said Tuesday morning.
The identification and cause of death is expected to be released later today, but investigators are not looking for suspects, the sheriff confirmed.
The sheriff’s office responded late Monday morning to the residence in the 9000 block of Greenbush in Gratis Twp., south of Gratis.
A letter was sent by the Preble Shawnee Local School District to district families about the deaths “due to a tragic event.”
One student was a fourth-grader at Preble Shawnee Elementary, and the other a seventh-grader at Preble Shawnee Middle School.
“At this time we do not have any information to share about the situation,” Superintendent Todd Bowling stated in the letter.
Grief counselors were available Tuesday for students in the district.
“This is a very difficult time for everyone,” Bowling said. “However, we will support each other and work together to support our students.”
Joshua Pergram, who lives nearby, stopped by the house Monday evening with his two daughters to start a memorial with teddy bears, sports balls, candles and flowers.
“We brought it out here to get it started because we know how this community is. It is going to affect the whole community. One of the boys was in football so we brought a football,” Pergram said. “We have got a good community and school. The teachers are awesome out here. One of the kids said they noticed that some of the teachers were crying. It is going to affect everyone. We have got a solid community.”
About the Author