Man, 2 children found dead inside Preble County home

The deaths of a man and two children found dead Monday at a Greenbush Road home are under investigation, Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson said.
“We are working an investigation now where we responded on a welfare check and found a father and his two kids deceased in the house,” Simpson said.
The sheriff’s office responded late Monday morning to the residence in the 9000 block of Greenbush in Gratis Twp., south of Gratis.
The children were students at Preble Shawnee Local School District, according to Simpson.
The sheriff said more information will be released Tuesday morning.
