Police release photos of Middletown drive-thru robbery suspect

Middletown detectives are continuing to investigate the robbery Monday night of a Yankee Road business.
An armed robbery was reported at Naskars Drive-Thru, 3203 Yankee, at about 8:50 p.m. The Butler County Sheriff’s Office and Trenton Police searched in the area with police dogs, including the Mohawk Avenue area, but the suspect was not apprehended.
Today, police released photos of the suspect from the store security camera.
According to the clerk, the suspect subject came in, displayed a handgun, and demanded money. The subject fled on foot with an unknown amount of money.
Anyone with any information about this robbery is asked to call 911 or 513-425-7700 or Detective Becki French at 513-425-7742.
