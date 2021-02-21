Sheriff: Over 50 grams of meth seized in Preble County drug raid

The Preble County Sheriff’s Office and the Eaton Police Division executed a search warrant in the 800 block of North Barron Street, a release from the Preble County Sheriff’s Office said. Along with drugs, investigators found two loaded firearms, one of which was stolen from Richmond, Indiana. They also found $564 and several items related to drug use and trafficking, the release stated.

Buddy D. Fulton, 37, Latricia M. Proctor, 41, both of Eaton, and Cheyenne R. Skidmore, 21, of West Alexandria, were arrested.