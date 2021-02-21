Sheriff: Over 50 grams of meth seized in Preble County drug raid

More than 50 grams of methamphetamine, about 100 tablets of fentanyl and about five grams of cocaine were seized Thursday during a drug raid that led to three arrests.
The Preble County Sheriff’s Office and the Eaton Police Division executed a search warrant in the 800 block of North Barron Street, a release from the Preble County Sheriff’s Office said. Along with drugs, investigators found two loaded firearms, one of which was stolen from Richmond, Indiana. They also found $564 and several items related to drug use and trafficking, the release stated.
Buddy D. Fulton, 37, Latricia M. Proctor, 41, both of Eaton, and Cheyenne R. Skidmore, 21, of West Alexandria, were arrested.
Credit: Preble County Jail
Fulton who lived at the house that officers searched, was charged with aggravated possession of drugs, possession of fentanyl, aggravated trafficking in drugs, having weapons under disability, receiving stolen property, possessing drug abuse instruments, illegal use of drug paraphernalia and multiple firearm specifications, the release said. He is a felon and is prohibited from possessing a firearm who has convictions for burglary, receiving stolen property, theft, domestic violence and multiple other drug-related convictions, the release stated.
Proctor was charged with aggravated trafficking in drugs and complicity in the commission of an offense, both felonies.
Skidmore was charged with possessing drug abuse instruments, a misdemeanor.