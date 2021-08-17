Police: K9 bites ATV rider who ‘drove at’ southwest Ohio officer during stop

Officers wrestled Trammell from the ATV and he fought with them until police used a Taser on him and he was bitten by a police dog, according to the affidavit.

Police reported they found a loaded handgun in Trammell’s backpack, and that he does not have a conceal-carry permit and is on probation. Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records show he was granted treatment in lieu of conviction in a 2020 drug case.

He spent 30 days in the Montgomery County Jail in 2016 after he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor assault charge for punching a Vandalia police officer in the face after he was asked not to block the front doorway to Waffle House in East National Road, Dayton Daily News archives and court records show.