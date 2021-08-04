Police ID two men shot in Hamilton on Tuesday afternoon

Burkhardt said Tuesday it was not a random shooting and detectives were looking for the suspects.

This morning, he said the investigation is ongoing, but there have been no arrests.

A female 911 caller told dispatchers she heard five gunshots, and a man bleeding from his shoulder was sitting on her porch.

“I need police and ambulance ... I have a gunshot victim. He is bleeding everywhere,” the caller said.

She added the shooter may have gone into a neighboring house.

Police detained some people in the area of the post office on Franklin Street shortly after the shooting, but they were not arrested in connection with the incident, Burkhardt said

Two men were shot Tuesday afternoon on Ross Avenue in Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF