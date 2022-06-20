journal-news logo
Police: 15-year-old girl fatally stabs brother, 16, in fight over PlayStation

By PJ O'Keefe, WCPO
39 minutes ago

A 15-year-old girl was charged with murder on Monday after she reportedly stabbed her 16-year-old brother to death during an argument about a video game system.

The stabbing was reported just before 11 a.m. in the 1500 block of Meredith Drive in Springfield Twp. in suburban Cincinnati.

Officers arrived on scene to find the 16-year-old with a stab wound. The teen was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The Springfield Twp. Police Department said the 15-year-old girl was arrested and charged with murder. This news outlet is not naming her because she is not charged in adult court.

Police did not provide any further information about what led to the fatal stabbing. However, in 911 calls, a woman who identifies herself as the mother of both children said her daughter stabbed her son after he stole her Playstation 4.

