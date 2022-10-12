One in custody after Washington Twp. welfare check becomes standoff

Due to the firearm, the sheriff said, a signal 99 was issued for an officer in trouble and agencies from around the area responded. The signal was canceled, though, after law enforcement confirmed that all deputies were out of the house and the man was barricaded inside.

Deputies evacuated neighbors that wished to leave their homes, and Montgomery County Regional SWAT was called to the scene.

The hostage negotiation team spoke to the man, and eventually were able to convince him to come out, the sheriff said.

The man refused to come out until 4:46 p.m., when he did so without incident, according to dispatch records.

Streck said that the man was taken to the hospital. He also said that this was not the first time that law enforcement had been to this house, but “nothing like this.”

Charges are still to be determined, the sheriff said, but added that the priority currently is getting the man the help he needs.

“We need to make sure that we have the resources in this county that when we have individuals like this that we have the right places to take them so that these things don’t keep reoccurring,” he said.

Any charges would take into consideration the fact that a signal 99 was issued and police had to shut down the area, Streck said, but those would be discussed with the prosecutor’s office.

During the standoff, yellow crime tape surrounded a home and cordoned off the street, while neighbors watched outside.

Deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s office placed a camera in a window to look inside the home involved.