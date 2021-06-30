Old container of bed sheets leads to child sex charges for southwest Ohio man

The victim reported she recently found a container with soiled bed sheets and clothing from when she was a child, according to an affidavit. She took the items and gave them to her mother after telling her mother about the alleged abuse. The items were turned over to police as evidence.

During a forensic interview, the victim reported that McCready got into her bed with her and touched and raped her, according to documents. She also reported an incident when she was a high school freshman when McCready allegedly touched her.

An analysis of the fitted bed sheet was “presumptive positive” for blood and inconclusive for semen, according to court records.

During an interview with police, McCready denied the allegations to police and agreed to take a polygraph. When he was told he failed the polygraph, McCready “alleged he failed the polygraph due to the fact that the questions being asked of him were ‘repulsive,’” the affidavit read.

He also reportedly denied knowing about the bed sheets and clothing.

Police arrested McCready on June 25, according to jail booking records. He was arraigned Monday, and his bond was set at $50,000.