Ohio officer shot, killed in line of duty

Gov. Mike DeWine ordered U.S. and state of Ohio flags flown at half-staff on all public buildings and grounds throughout Cuyahoga County and at the Ohio Statehouse, Vern Riffe Center and Rhodes State Office Tower in Columbus until sunset on the day of his funeral.

“(First lady) Fran and I offer our deepest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Cleveland Police Officer Jamieson Ritter, who not only dedicated his life to protecting the citizens of Cleveland but also served his state and nation as a member of the Ohio National Guard,” DeWine stated. “On this Independence Day, this tragedy is a painful reminder of the sacrifices our law enforcement and military members make in support of freedom and public safety.”

Ritter joined the Cleveland Division of Police in November 2020.

“Today is a sad day for our city,” Cleveland police Chief Dorothy Todd stated. “Ironically, on this day designated for freedom, we are reminded of the evil that tries to impose on our community. However, despite our pain and hurt, we take in the immense sacrifice Officer Ritter gave, and we will honor his memory and compassion. We will continue to carry his legacy in our hearts.”

A 24-year-old man is charged with aggravated murder, the Plain Dealer reported.