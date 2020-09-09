Ohio judge, wife face felony charges in hit-and-run crash

Marion County Common Pleas Judge Jason Warner and his wife, Julia Warner, were involved in a two-vehicle crash during the early hours of June 4 and left the scene before law enforcement arrived, according to a release from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

The Warners are each charged with two counts of complicity to vehicular assault and one count of complicity to tampering with evidence and complicity to leaving the scene of an accident. They will be arraigned Sept. 15 in Marion County Common Pleas Court.