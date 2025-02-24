No jail time for ex-West Chester Twp. police officer who plead guilty to tampering with evidence

According to the grand jury report, the crimes, investigated by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, occurred between Aug. 8 and Aug. 13.

Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser said Berling altered Flock camera data and images involving the death investigation of a woman in June on Schumacher Park Drive.

Berling also misused the department’s Ohio Law Enforcement Gateway (OHLEG) to gather information for personal use, Gmoser said.

In January, Berling pleaded guilty to one tampering charge, a third-degree felony, and the others were dismissed in exchange for the plea.

Butler County Common Pleas Judge Kelly Heile sentenced Berling to five years community control. She faced a maximum of 36 months in prison. Berling has been free on her own recognizance.

“She panicked and did the wrong thing for self preservation purposes. It potentially hurt an investigation; we will never know for sure,” Gmoser said in January after he plea. “That is the charge I would not reduce (or dismiss).”

Berling was placed on paid administrative leave and was suspended of all police duties in August when the investigation began, according to the township. She later resigned.