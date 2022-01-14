Middletown woman charged with killing sister still incompetent to stand trial

Monica Ann Pennington, 48, of 1607 Lafayette Ave., was charged with murder and felonious assault in the death of her sister, Pamela Pennington on Oct. 20, 2021. The 52-year-old woman was found dead in the living room of the residence after Monica called 911, according to Middletown police.

Defense attorney David Brewer entered a not guilty by reason of insanity plea for Pennington.