Middletown man sentenced to 25 years for role with Mexican drug cartel

Lopez-Albarran was one of 40 defendants charged in the Southern District of California. According to court documents, he and other members of the cartel allegedly laundered tens of millions of dollars in narcotics proceeds from the United States to Mexico between 2015 and 2018.

Through the investigation in California, law enforcement discovered multiple drug-trafficking cells throughout the United States, including Middletown.

Holdbrook was found to be in possession of 366 grams of fentanyl during a traffic stop on Dec. 2, 2017, and he arranged for multiple shipments of fentanyl into the Middletown area.

Holdbrook was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Timothy Black.

Holdbrook, a 2012 Middletown High School graduate, was a member of Middies varsity football, basketball teams. He was a wide receiver and punter on the 2010 and 2011 varsity football teams and played guard for the basketball team.