Middletown woman accused of burglary, gun theft in Riverside in jail

Stephanie Marie Aiello
Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Crime & Law | 46 minutes ago
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer

A Middletown woman wanted by Riverside police is now in the Montgomery County Jail.

Stephanie Marie Aiello was arraigned Monday afternoon on a felony burglary charge in Montgomery County Municipal Court - Eastern Division stemming from a March 31 burglary in Riverside during which a firearm was stolen.

A warrant for Aiello’s arrest was issued Friday, when the Riverside Police Department asked for the public’s help to find her.

Aiello was arrested Sunday by Englewood police, jail records show.

She also is accused of a probation violation.

