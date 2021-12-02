Middletown man sent for prison for 2019 rape in Hamilton

During Singh’s trial, prosecutors said he terrorized and raped women after offering them rides in Middletown and Hamilton in 2019 and 2020, and they added that DNA evidence linked him to the three alleged victims.

Singh was found not guilty of crimes that involved the two other alleged victims and charges concerning a fourth alleged victim were dismissed before trial.

The defense said Singh made some bad choices while having marital difficulties and began picking up prostitutes. They pointed to the alleged victims’ past criminal records and, in two cases, that they were slow to report the assaults. In one case, the alleged victim was proven to be less than truthful about a previous case.

“These women are prostitutes,” said defense attorney Steve Kilburn during opening statements. “He is ashamed and embarrassed that he picked up prostitutes. Just because Mr. Singh’s DNA was found does not mean he raped anyone.”