Miamisburg man indicted after girl younger than 13 gives birth

Crime & Law
By
26 minutes ago

A Miamisburg man was indicted Thursday on nine counts in a Dayton rape case after a girl younger than 13 gave birth earlier this year.

Vishal Kumar, 25, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for five counts of rape involving a victim younger than 13 and four counts of gross sexual imposition, also involving a victim younger than 13.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Detectives were notified in August that a minor had given birth and that she was taken to a local hospital, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

Detectives said they determined the baby would have been conceived in or around January, when the girl was 12.

During an interview with police, the girl said the conduct happened in Dayton at the residence of her mother’s boyfriend, the affidavit stated.

Kumar was taken into custody Oct. 24 on a warrant by the U.S. Marshals Service. He is held on a $100,000 bond in the Montgomery County Jail.

