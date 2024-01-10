Man who fled to Mexico before arrest on 2018 indictment pleads guilty to Butler County sex charges

Explore Investigation continues into Fairfield double shooting of child and man

Gaspar fled to his native Mexico before his arrest and arraignment, according to prosecutors.

He was a fugitive for five years and returned the United States in May when he was was located by investigator Paul Newton from the Butler County Prosecutor’s Office, according to county Prosecutor Michael Gmoser. Gaspar was transported from Mexico with the assistance of the U.S. Marshal’s Service to Cincinnati early May 26 and booked into the Butler County Jail.

He has been held in lieu of $1 million bond and an ICE holder.

A week before trial, Gaspar pled guilty to lesser charges of two counts of sexual battery, a third-degree felony and one count of gross sexual imposition, a fifth-degree felony. He faces a maximum of 11.5 years in prison and will be designated at Tier III sexual offender, according to court records.

Judge Dan Haughey set sentencing for Jan 16.