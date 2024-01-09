Investigation continues into Fairfield double shooting of child and man

The 911 dispatchers received 10 calls after the shooting. Two callers wanted to know if it was safe outside or if there was an active shooting incident ongoing. Callers reported hearing multiple gunshots, one said as many as 10, and one caller said it was a drive by shooting.

A female caller told dispatchers, “Somebody got shot.”

She said her downstairs neighbor was the victim and “he’s got two boys with him.”

“He is in the hallway leaning on the stairs,” the caller said then added. “His son got hit in the leg.”

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation, and anyone who has information or witnessed the incident is urged to call 513-829-8201 and ask to speak to Sgt. Bryan Carnes.