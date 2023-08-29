Man pleads guilty to grabbing, assaulting Hamilton girl as she took out trash

A Hamilton has admitted guilt for grabbing a 6-year-old girl as she took the trash to the curb outside her family’s home last summer.

Deric Nicholas McPherson, 34, was in Butler County Common Pleas Court on Monday where he plead guilty to kidnapping and gross sexual imposition. The plea came a week before his trial was scheduled to begin.

McPherson was arrested in late August 2022 and indicted by a Butler County grand jury for kidnapping, abduction and gross sexual imposition and unlawful restraint. In exchange for the guilty plea the two other charges were dismissed.

Sentencing was set by Judge Michael Oster Jr. for Oct. 9. McPherson faces a sentence for three to 11 years in prison for kidnapping, which is a first-degree felony and an additional 60 months for gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony.

In addition, McPherson will be required to register as a Tier II sexual offender. He he remains behind bars in the Butler County Jail in lieu of a $75,000 bond.

McPherson’s defense attorney questioned competency to stand trial and filed a not guilty by reason of insanity plea, but after reviewing three forensic psychological evaluations, the judge ruled McPherson competent and not eligible for the NGRI plea.

A question of competency for trial means the defendant does not understand the court proceedings and is unable to assist in his own defense.

An insanity plea means the defendant at the time of the offense did not know, as a result of a severe mental disease or defect, the wrongfulness of their actions.

On Aug. 23, the girl escaped by screaming and running, which was captured by the family’s doorbell camera.

According to the Hamilton police report, McPherson was walking past the girl on East Avenue when he bent down and grabbed her buttocks. The girl attempted to move away and he then grabbed her wrist “alongside the sidewalk.”