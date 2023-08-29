BreakingNews
Man pleads guilty to grabbing, assaulting Hamilton girl as she took out trash

Man pleads guilty to grabbing, assaulting Hamilton girl as she took out trash

Crime & Law
By
6 minutes ago
X

A Hamilton has admitted guilt for grabbing a 6-year-old girl as she took the trash to the curb outside her family’s home last summer.

Deric Nicholas McPherson, 34, was in Butler County Common Pleas Court on Monday where he plead guilty to kidnapping and gross sexual imposition. The plea came a week before his trial was scheduled to begin.

ExploreMan accused of grabbing 6-year-old girl in Hamilton indicted

McPherson was arrested in late August 2022 and indicted by a Butler County grand jury for kidnapping, abduction and gross sexual imposition and unlawful restraint. In exchange for the guilty plea the two other charges were dismissed.

Sentencing was set by Judge Michael Oster Jr. for Oct. 9. McPherson faces a sentence for three to 11 years in prison for kidnapping, which is a first-degree felony and an additional 60 months for gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony.

ExploreMan convicted in series of area gas station robberies that turned deadly

In addition, McPherson will be required to register as a Tier II sexual offender. He he remains behind bars in the Butler County Jail in lieu of a $75,000 bond.

McPherson’s defense attorney questioned competency to stand trial and filed a not guilty by reason of insanity plea, but after reviewing three forensic psychological evaluations, the judge ruled McPherson competent and not eligible for the NGRI plea.

A question of competency for trial means the defendant does not understand the court proceedings and is unable to assist in his own defense.

An insanity plea means the defendant at the time of the offense did not know, as a result of a severe mental disease or defect, the wrongfulness of their actions.

On Aug. 23, the girl escaped by screaming and running, which was captured by the family’s doorbell camera.

According to the Hamilton police report, McPherson was walking past the girl on East Avenue when he bent down and grabbed her buttocks. The girl attempted to move away and he then grabbed her wrist “alongside the sidewalk.”

In Other News
1
Hamilton man accused of killing his brother has trial set for November
2
Police: Man arrested on rape charges for University of Cincinnati...
3
Carlisle man who pulled knife on delivery driver in Middletown...
4
Husband of fired Central Connections executive director out of jail...
5
Ohio spent $92K on inmate tattoo removal equipment: 4 tats removed so...

About the Author

Follow Lauren Pack on facebookFollow Lauren Pack on twitter

Lauren Pack, a native of the Miami Valley, has been on staff at the Journal-News since 1994 reporting on courts and crime.

© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top