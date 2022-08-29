Man who allegedly grabbed girl on Hamilton street indicted on felony charges

The incident was captured on the family’s doorbell camera and the girl was able to escape by screaming and running, which was captured on video.

According to the the police Hamilton police report, McPherson was walking past the girl when she was bent down and he grabbed her buttocks. The girl attempted to move away and he then grabbed her wrist “along side the sidewalk.”

Last week, the girl spoke out about the incident and her escape.

The girl was taking out the trash at her Hamilton home, she said, when a man grabbed her and attempted to take her, according to WCPO and ABC News reports.

“This guy walks by and he touched me. He pulled me,” she told ABC News.

She told ABC she screamed when he grabbed her, and she thinks that’s why he let go of her. A doorbell camera at the Nash family home captured the 10 second-long attempted kidnapping on camera.

“He wouldn’t have let go of her if she wouldn’t have pulled and screamed like she did,” her father told ABC News.

The girl ran into the house after the incident, alerted her dad, who then drove off in his car to follow the man while calling the police, per ABC News.

“I chased him like he still had my kid,” the father said. “Definitely didn’t want him to be able to go snatch another kid.”

The father and mother told ABC that they’ve taught all four of their daughters how to fight off attackers, and they believe if it wasn’t for her smart action, the outcome would have been much different.

“I’m so proud of her. So proud of her,” said the mother. “Because as soon as she screamed, he let go. So obviously, you know, it does work.”