Man found dead behind Middletown building ID’d; investigation continues

Rakeem Jemel Brown of Middletown was found dead about 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday in back of a residence in the 2200 block of Central, according to police and the Butler County Coroner’s Office. Following an autopsy, the cause of death is listed as pending by the coroner’s office.

Detectives are investigating the circumstances leading up to the man’s death that may have been caused by a medical condition or drug use, said Maj. Scott Reeve.