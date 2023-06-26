Man died in shooting after altercation at Hamilton pub, family says

A local man has died after being shot early Sunday morning at a Hamilton bar, according to his family.

Tracy Miller, 34, died at a hospital following the shooting in the 1100 block of Dayton Street about 2:40 a.m., Hamilton police confirmed the shooting and his aunt Angela Downard told the Journal-News Miller died of his injuries.

The shooting happened not far from the Dayton Lane Pub where Miller had been a patron, according to his family. He was “found unconscious in his vehicle with two gunshot wounds,” according to the police report.

As of Sunday night, there have been no arrests, and police could provide no update.

“We know from a witness that has reached out to family that there was an altercation, he fought back and was able to get out of the bar and was able to get to his car, “ Downard said. “We are under the impression that he recognized he was in a bad situation and tried to get out of there.”

Miller worked an area concrete company and loved softball and baseball, she said.

“Tracy was a very good-hearted young man and he was a God fearing young man with a strong faith base,” Downard said. “He loved his family and was goal driven. He wanted to prosper and have a healthier, happier life.”

Miller attended Hamilton High School, but was raised by his grandmother so he also spent several years in Kentucky, she said.

“He had been really happy that last six to eight weeks. Happy about going to work and was really motivated,” Downard. “He was wonderful and had no problem telling any of us that he loved us.”