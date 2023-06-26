BreakingNews
1 dead, 1 severely injured in Middletown car crash, police say
X

1 dead, 1 severely injured in Middletown car crash, police say

News
By
Updated 4 minutes ago
One car crashed into a parked car at the intersection of Tytus Avenue, Mabelle Street

MIDDLETOWN — One person is dead and another is severely injured after a Friday night crash in Middletown, according to police.

Police responded to a crash at 11 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Tytus Avenue and Mabelle Street. Police said a vehicle traveling on Tytus Avenue had struck a legally parked vehicle at that location. The driver and passenger in the vehicle were severely injured and transported to Atrium Medical Center.

The passenger of the vehicle later died, police said.

Middletown Police Dept., in conjunction with the Butler County Severe Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team (START), is investigating the incident, police said. They said speed is being examined as a contributing factor.

The Warren County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

In Other News
1
Commissioner recuses self from Millikin Road interchange talks
2
Behind the gavel: Judge Michael Oster Jr. is soccer coach, golfer...
3
Best of Butler County 2023: Attorney Josh Hodges
4
103-year-old Hamiltonian proving age is just a number
5
Ross Avenue changes coming: $1.8M grant goes to safety improvements for...

About the Author

Rick McCrabb has worked at the Journal since 1987. He covers Middletown, Monroe, Trenton and Madison Twp., and writes a column every Sunday.

© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top