1 dead, 1 severely injured in Middletown car crash, police say

MIDDLETOWN — One person is dead and another is severely injured after a Friday night crash in Middletown, according to police.

Police responded to a crash at 11 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Tytus Avenue and Mabelle Street. Police said a vehicle traveling on Tytus Avenue had struck a legally parked vehicle at that location. The driver and passenger in the vehicle were severely injured and transported to Atrium Medical Center.

The passenger of the vehicle later died, police said.

Middletown Police Dept., in conjunction with the Butler County Severe Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team (START), is investigating the incident, police said. They said speed is being examined as a contributing factor.

The Warren County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.