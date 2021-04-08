Man arrested for starting fires in Hamilton park, parking garage

Gibson was convicted of misdemeanor arson for an incident in Hamilton in August 2020 and placed on two years supervised community control, according to court records.

An alarm sounded at Marcum Park about 2:45 a.m. on March 31. When fire units arrived, they found a lot of smoke, according to Hamilton Fire Investigator Trevor Snider.

Fire was found in a plastic water runoff grate, and it scorched the walls of a garage and restroom area, he said. The melting plastic caused a lot of smoke.

Fire caused damage at Marcum Park in Hamilton early Wednesday morning. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

The Hamilton police report estimates the damage at $2,000.

Clothing was set on fire at the parking garage at about 1:35 a.m. A police officer was able to put out the flames, and there was no damage to the building.