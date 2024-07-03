Man admits to fatal shooting last summer in Hamilton

The plea comes three weeks after Mathews’ defense team filed notice the defendant would present evidence of self-defense at trial. That claim is now moot.

Mathews was ruled competent to stand trial in January following multiple forensic psychological evaluations and a review of interrogation tapes and jailhouse calls.

Judge Greg Stephens set Mathews’ sentencing date for July 18 after a presentence investigation is completed. As part of an agreed to sentence, Mathews is expected to receive an indefinite sentence of 20 to 25.5 years in prison.

Prosecutors say Mathews killed Miller on June 25, 2023, in the parking lot outside the Dayton Lane Pub.

Mathews was arrested two days after the shooting and is being held in lieu of $1 million bond.

Miller, 34, of Hamilton, died at a hospital following the shooting.

The shooting happened behind the bar where Miller had been a patron. He was “found unconscious in his vehicle with two gunshot wounds,” according to the police report.

Miller was shot twice in the chest, but he may not have been in the car when he was shot — a full round was found in front of a car tire, according to police and dispatch records.

When arrested, Mathews was in possession of a loaded 9-millimeter handgun in the pocket of a sweatshirt jacket, according to police and court records.

Miller attended Hamilton High School, was raised by his grandmother and spent several years in Kentucky, she said.