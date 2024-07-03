BreakingNews
Women looking for missing person find human remains in Middletown

15 minutes ago
Two people searching the area for a woman missing since last month discovered human remains in a trash can Monday in Middletown, according to reports obtained by the Journal-News.

“They stated on (Monday), while driving through the alley, they stopped to look into a large brown Rumpke trash can, where they believed they had located what appeared to be human remains.” according to the police report.

A 911 caller told dispatchers she saw a skull among the remains.

“I think I know where my sister’s body is at,” said the caller, who said she was the sister of missing woman Asiah Slone. The caller asked to speak to the detective investigating the missing person’s case.

She and a friend were driving in the alley and saw the garbage can in the bushes.

“I thought that was kind of odd. There was a garbage bag and I opened it. There is a skull inside. I can not tell if it is a real skull,” the caller said.

Middletown detectives are continuing to investigate and are working to identify the remains that were determined to be human after an autopsy on Tuesday. As of 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, there had been no positive identification or cause of death determined.

The decomposed remains were found about 11 a.m. in the 1000 block of Centennial Street near Yankee Road.

Lauren Pack, a native of the Miami Valley, has been on staff at the Journal-News since 1994 reporting on courts and crime.

