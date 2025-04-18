26 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Grand juries, which meet in secret, review criminal charges brought by police and prosecutors and investigate possible criminal behavior. The proceedings are usually one-sided because the accused is not present and witnesses are not cross-examined.
A grand jury may issue an indictment if it finds probable cause that a crime was committed and the accused person is responsible. An indictment is an accusation that must then be proven in court. The grand jury may also elect to issue no indictment.
———
BUTLER COUNTY
Indictments returned during a recent session of the Butler County grand jury:
Ryan Lee Richeson-Czaikowski, 3117 Navaho St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, receiving stolen property, and possession of cocaine.
Julie Ann Davis, 303 Crawford St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and aggravated possession of drugs (direct).
Robert Cornelious Allen, 1601 Laurel Jean Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.
Geralene Louise Lawrence, 1570 Grand Ave., Apt. 215, Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.
Johnny Hayre, 217 Hudson Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.
Joseph Charles Lagory, 385 Fernway Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.
Danielle Nichole Wallace, 2103 Roosevelt Blvd., Middletown; indicted on one count of possession of cocaine.
Jason Michael Morgan, 1104 Hanover St., Apt. B, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, and obstructing official business.
Gregory A. Wilson, 605 16th Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count of possession of cocaine (direct).
Waylon C. Day, 762 Hayes Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of possession of LSD.
David Christopher Bohannon, 308 Biddle Ave., Harrison; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.
Jason D. Jensen, 2208 Sheffeld St., Middletown; indicted on one count of domestic violence.
Joseph Z. Schwarz, 7343 Nickey Court, Fairfield Twp.; indicted on one count each of abduction, strangulation, and felonious assault (direct).
Arnold Thomas Green, 359 Hempshire Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, operating a vehicle under the influence, and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Tye R. Miller, 924 Huffman Ave., Dayton; indicted on one count each of tampering with evidence, aggravated possession of drugs, and falsification.
Joseph Tyler Southard, 108 Island Lake Drive, Hamilton; indicted on two counts of assault, and one count each of felonious assault, and strangulation.
Justin L. Cottey, 217 N. 10th St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (direct).
Derek Earl Camden Smith, 990 North E St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of trespass in a habitation.
Ramzee Vincent Williams, 30 Old St., Apt. F, Monroe; indicted on 17 counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor (direct), and three counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor.
Ryan T. Bingle, 809 Campbell Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of theft (direct), extortion (direct), aggravated burglary (direct), and petty theft (direct).
Brent J. Lake, 247 N. Broadway, Lebanon; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound (direct), aggravated possession of drugs (direct), possession of cocaine (direct), and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia (direct).
———
WARREN COUNTY
Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:
Nathaniel David Schroeder, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count of assault.
Benjamin Franklin Morgan II, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count of assault.
William Patrick Gross, 436 Sunset Drive, S. Lebanon; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.
Martin Lanell Banks, 10090 Wayne Ave., Apt. 211, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of assault and obstructing official business.
Tor Kefentse Hardy, 5232 Ohio 63, Lebanon; indicted on one count of failure to provide notice of change in vehicle information or identifiers.
About the Author