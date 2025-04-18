26 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties

———

BUTLER COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Butler County grand jury:

Ryan Lee Richeson-Czaikowski, 3117 Navaho St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, receiving stolen property, and possession of cocaine.

Julie Ann Davis, 303 Crawford St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

Robert Cornelious Allen, 1601 Laurel Jean Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Geralene Louise Lawrence, 1570 Grand Ave., Apt. 215, Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Johnny Hayre, 217 Hudson Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joseph Charles Lagory, 385 Fernway Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Danielle Nichole Wallace, 2103 Roosevelt Blvd., Middletown; indicted on one count of possession of cocaine.

Jason Michael Morgan, 1104 Hanover St., Apt. B, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, and obstructing official business.

Gregory A. Wilson, 605 16th Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count of possession of cocaine (direct).

Waylon C. Day, 762 Hayes Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of possession of LSD.

David Christopher Bohannon, 308 Biddle Ave., Harrison; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Jason D. Jensen, 2208 Sheffeld St., Middletown; indicted on one count of domestic violence.

Joseph Z. Schwarz, 7343 Nickey Court, Fairfield Twp.; indicted on one count each of abduction, strangulation, and felonious assault (direct).

Arnold Thomas Green, 359 Hempshire Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, operating a vehicle under the influence, and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Tye R. Miller, 924 Huffman Ave., Dayton; indicted on one count each of tampering with evidence, aggravated possession of drugs, and falsification.

Joseph Tyler Southard, 108 Island Lake Drive, Hamilton; indicted on two counts of assault, and one count each of felonious assault, and strangulation.

Justin L. Cottey, 217 N. 10th St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

Derek Earl Camden Smith, 990 North E St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of trespass in a habitation.

Ramzee Vincent Williams, 30 Old St., Apt. F, Monroe; indicted on 17 counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor (direct), and three counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor.

Ryan T. Bingle, 809 Campbell Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of theft (direct), extortion (direct), aggravated burglary (direct), and petty theft (direct).

Brent J. Lake, 247 N. Broadway, Lebanon; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound (direct), aggravated possession of drugs (direct), possession of cocaine (direct), and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia (direct).

———

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Nathaniel David Schroeder, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count of assault.

Benjamin Franklin Morgan II, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count of assault.

William Patrick Gross, 436 Sunset Drive, S. Lebanon; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Martin Lanell Banks, 10090 Wayne Ave., Apt. 211, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of assault and obstructing official business.

Tor Kefentse Hardy, 5232 Ohio 63, Lebanon; indicted on one count of failure to provide notice of change in vehicle information or identifiers.