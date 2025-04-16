Former Kettering Schools employee to serve 8 weekends in jail in sex case

Irwin pleaded guilty last month to aggravated assault, a felony, and a misdemeanor charge of sexual imposition via a bill of information.

Irwin originally was indicted for two felony counts of sexual battery, both of which were dismissed.

The incidents for which he is accused happened between Aug. 1, 2012, and May 1, 2013, according to his indictment.

The Kettering Police Department investigated the allegations from the former student, who is now 30.

Kettering City Schools said Irwin resigned March 12, 2024, from his position.

Irwin also was designated a Tier I sexual offender, which will require him to register his address annually for 15 years. He also will be restricted from living within 1,000 feet of a school, preschool or child care center, court records show.