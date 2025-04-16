Former Kettering Schools employee to serve 8 weekends in jail in sex case

A former computer systems administrator for Kettering City Schools avoided a prison term but he must serve eight weekends in the Montgomery County Jail for an inappropriate sexual relationship with a Fairmont High School student more than a decade ago.
Joey L. Irwin, 56, of Franklin Twp. was sentenced Tuesday by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Susan Solle to serve up to five years of probation in addition to the jail term.
Irwin pleaded guilty last month to aggravated assault, a felony, and a misdemeanor charge of sexual imposition via a bill of information.
Irwin originally was indicted for two felony counts of sexual battery, both of which were dismissed.
The incidents for which he is accused happened between Aug. 1, 2012, and May 1, 2013, according to his indictment.
The Kettering Police Department investigated the allegations from the former student, who is now 30.
Kettering City Schools said Irwin resigned March 12, 2024, from his position.
Irwin also was designated a Tier I sexual offender, which will require him to register his address annually for 15 years. He also will be restricted from living within 1,000 feet of a school, preschool or child care center, court records show.
