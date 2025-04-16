1 taken to hospital after SWAT standoff at Oxford apartments

The situation continued to escalate, with dispatchers reporting that SWAT was called to the scene at 6:41 p.m.

While there, emergency crews spoke into a megaphone telling the person in the apartment to come out, and first responders told the Oxford Free Press that they had “rifles drawn”

By around 8:30 p.m., the Oxford Free Press said that a large crowd had gathered at the scene, but at about 8:47 p.m. a loud bang sent a crowd of students running, with three more bangs followed at 9:14 p.m.

It is unclear what caused the noises, but Butler County dispatchers said that SWAT breached the door of the apartment, and then later breached the door of an interior bedroom before sending in a K9 unit.

About ten minutes after the loud bangs, eyewitnesses said that they saw a man taken out of the complex, handcuffed and put on a stretcher, the Oxford Free Press said, crediting a reporter with The Miami Student, Miami University’s student newspaper.

Dispatchers said that one person was taken to McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital, but could not confirm if that person was the suspect.

SWAT stood down at 9:25 p.m., and cleared the scene by 9:52 p.m.

An emergency alert text to Miami University students said that police activity concluded around 9:45, the Oxford Free Press reported.