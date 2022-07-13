Officer-involved shooting reported on SR 48 in Clearcreek Twp

A large police presence has closed state Route 48 in both directions south of Lower Springboro Road in Clearcreek Twp. between Lebanon and Springboro.
Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatchers speaking to our news partners at WCPO said that troopers were on the scene due to a shooting involving a police officer.
Dozens of police units from Warren County are on the scene in the 5000 block of Route 48, including crews from Carlisle, Springboro, and Franklin.
There is a white SUV with police tape around it, but it is unclear whether that is related.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
