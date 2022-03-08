Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

Judge declines to pause Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds’ civil trial

Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds (pictured) appeared for arraignment on criminal charges in front of visiting Judge Daniel Hogan in Butler County Common Pleas Court Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022 in Hamilton. Reynolds pleaded not guilty to all charges including bribery, two counts of unlawful interest in a public contract and misdemeanor charges of unlawful use of authority and conflict of interest. The charges stem from allegations that Reynolds used his public office to further his own interests. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

caption arrowCaption
Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds (pictured) appeared for arraignment on criminal charges in front of visiting Judge Daniel Hogan in Butler County Common Pleas Court Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022 in Hamilton. Reynolds pleaded not guilty to all charges including bribery, two counts of unlawful interest in a public contract and misdemeanor charges of unlawful use of authority and conflict of interest. The charges stem from allegations that Reynolds used his public office to further his own interests. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

Crime & Law
By , Staff Writer
28 minutes ago

The visiting judge presiding over embattled Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds’ civil lawsuit has ruled that lawsuit will proceed in tandem with the criminal bribery case.

Reynolds was indicted on three felony and two misdemeanor counts of bribery and using his public office for personal gain last month. His trial is scheduled for Aug. 15.

Reynolds is also fighting a civil lawsuit that is intertwined with the criminal investigation. Reynolds asked Judge Dennis Langer to stay that case.

ExploreRoad to Butler County auditor’s legal troubles complex

“The criminal proceeding arises from the same underlying facts as this civil action,” the motion reads. “Mr. Reynolds and Liberty Way Farms should not be saddled with the impossible burden of attempting to present their civil defense in a manner that protects Mr. Reynolds Fifth Amendment rights.”

That case was filed by 88-year-old Gerald Parks in September, who claims Reynolds interfered with several offers he had for his land in that area for a competing development.

Citing similar cases decided by the Ohio Supreme Court Langer issued his ruling Monday saying, “a stay is not justified by a judge’s concern that a civil defendant’s interest in not incriminating himself might preclude him from testifying in his own defense in the civil case.”

The civil trial is scheduled to begin June 5, 2023.

In Other News
1
‘We were just doing our jobs,’ say Middletown detectives who solved...
2
Witness names unsealed in county auditor’s criminal case
3
Family of Monroe man killed by police says it has more questions after...
4
Monroe woman accused of shooting husband found incompetent for trial
5
Body camera footage shows Monroe man’s death in officer-involved...

About the Author

Denise has been reporter with Cox since 2006. She covers Butler County including all elected office holders, departments and independent boards; Liberty, Ross and West Chester townships. She strives to deliver the most impactful, comprehensive and crucial information about all aspects of local government to her readers every day.

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top