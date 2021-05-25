‘Jason, stay with me buddy’: 911 caller named suspect, tried to help victim in fatal Hamilton shooting

The suspect first fled in a vehicle then on foot but was arrested without incident.

A female caller cried and screamed at she told the 911 dispatcher, “A man has been shot. Please hurry, please hurry. He is bleeding bad.”

The woman screams, “Jason, stay with me buddy,” while others are heard attempting CPR and applying pressure to his wounds as instructed by the dispatcher.

When asked if she knew who shot the victim, the caller said, “Yes I do, it was Nick Lorenz.”

Witnesses also were able to provide a part of a license number and the make of the vehicle the suspect was driving.

Lorenz, of Warvel Road, is being held in lieu of $1 million bond. He is scheduled to be back Friday for a preliminary hearing in Hamilton Municipal Court.

Hamilton shooting