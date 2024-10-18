Inmate accused of trying to kill cellmate at Warren Correctional indicted

“On Jan. 2, 2024, while incarcerated at Warren Correctional Institution, defendant caused serious physical harm to his cellmate in an attempt to cause his death,” Stiggers’ indictment stated.

His case was assigned to Warren County Common Pleas Judge Robert Peeler. An arraignment date has not been set.

This newspaper has made a public records request for the report and more information from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, which handled the investigation.

Stiggers remains incarcerated at WCI in Lebanon.

He had been scheduled to be released Oct. 26 at the end of a 2½-year sentence for conviction in Allen County for possessing a firearm in a liquor establishment and carrying a concealed weapon, according to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction website.