Humane agents remove 43 animals from Germantown farm

Agents from the Humane Society of Greater Dayton worked with the Germantown Police Department to remove 43 animals, including one horse, two cows, three goats, seven sheep, five rabbits, seven peacocks, one turkey, two guineafowl, 11 chickens and three geese, according to a release from the humane society.

“It is always a difficult day for our team to see animals in such poor and neglectful conditions,” said Brian Weltge, president and CEO of the Humane Society of Greater Dayton. “However, our team is well trained and responded quickly to obtain a warrant and remove the animals from this horrible situation so that we could begin to immediately address their veterinary needs and provide them with the food, shelter and medical care they need to rehabilitate.”